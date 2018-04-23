Tomorrow is deadline to register to vote in this year's General Primary Election

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming General Primary Election is tomorrow, April 24, 2018. To register to vote, visit registertovote.sos.ga.gov
The following qualified to run for local offices for this year's election:
Commissioner District 2: Chad Stward (R), Incumbent; Arthene Bressler (D)
Commissioner District 4: Becky Hood (R), Incumbent
County Board of Education Post 1: Charlie Walravent (R), Incumbent
County Board of Education Post 3: Dana Stewart (R), Incumbent; Allen Dutch (D)
County Board of Education Post 5: Nan Barnett (R), Incumbent; Kacee Smith (R)
County Board of Education Post 7: Larry Massey, Jr. (R), Incumbent; Eddie T. Hall (R)
The General Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
For more information about early voting, please contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781. To view the complete sample ballot, with all local, state and national races, visit myvoterpage.sos.ga.gov.