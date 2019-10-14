Tolbert Elementary School students enjoyed the first Student Interest Day of the 2019-2020 school year.
Students were given the opportunity to sign up for an activity geared towards their interest. Activities were designed and implemented by teachers and staff based on the completion of a student survey.
Students Interest Days allows students the opportunity to interact with teachers and students from different grade levels, while enjoying an engaging fun filled experience.
Thus far, Student Interest Day has been a huge success and well received amongst students and teachers.
Offered Activities:
- Videography / IMOVIE
- STEAM / Science
- Drawing
- Volleyball
- Softball
- Health and Yoga
- LEGOs
- Random Acts of Kindness
- Painting
- Cooking
- Crafts
- Dance Routines
- Soccer
- Basketball