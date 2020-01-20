Community members from across the region gathered at Friendship Baptist Church on Sunday evening to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the church’s annual Martin Luther King Memorial Musical Tribute Service.
Speakers in attendance included Evangelist Solita Burley of Thankful Baptist Church in Rome, Pastor Guy Gainor of Pine Grove Baptist Church, Missionary Janie Aker of Mission of All God’s Children Baptist Church, Adairsville Mayor Ken Carson, Calhoun Probate Court Judge Richie Parker, Calhoun High School principal Dr. Peter Coombe and Dr. Christopher Bowen, a renowned author and speaker from Jonesboro.
King was assassinated in 1968, but many said his message remains relevant. His ideas of equality and unity were echoed by the leaders presiding at Sunday's event.
"Race, politics, color. None of that should separate us. We need to be of one accord because we can do more when we are unified together. Together, we can do unbelievable things,” said Burley. “When we come together and unify under God’s hands, peace in our community will increase and all the bad things, everything else, will decrease.”
Carson spoke about his journey to becoming the mayor of Adairsville and the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on his life as a young black man making his way in the world. He mentioned one of King’s speeches in particular and said it always inspired him to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacle.
“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward,” Carson quoted. “He was right. We have to put off the mindset of ‘I can’t’ and grasp tightly to our faith and the mindset of ‘I can, I can.’ If you build a community, you have to build it on love and unity, backed by the love of God.”
Bowen, who founded Living Faith International Ministries and Forest Park’s Living Faith Tabernacle, spoke about the importance of perseverance, dreams and noted that King’s dream has never died because, around the world, people continue to strive toward making it a reality.
“I have been knocked down, but I am gonna get back up,” he said. “You always have to get back up onto your feet. The predator is out to get you, so you better stand up quickly and show him it’s harder than he thinks to knock you down. That’s why Martin Luther King’s dream has never died. His dream is bigger than the grave, it’s bigger than any of us.”
The musical aspect of the evening kicked off early with a medley from the church’s praise team, a rendition of the hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” led by Gainor, performances of several songs by Virgil Harrison and Company, as well as a performance by the four-person musical group Tapp In.
During their performance, Tapp In requested that everyone in the church join hands with the person sitting next to them. They then asked that everyone lift their hands in the air. “So long as we keep our hands in God’s hands, everything will be alright,” the group’s lead singer declared.
Toward the end of the evening, Martin Luther King Commission Assistant Barbara Jackson presented an i-Pad to Calhoun High School Principal Peter Coombe, who will be responsible for selecting a graduating high school student with a high grade point average to present it to. Jackson later said the church will be raising money in the hopes of purchasing a second i-Pad for students at Gordon Central High School as well. A collection was taken up to aid in reaching that goal.
Walter Harris wrapped up the church celebration with a musical rendition of “We Shall Overcome.” Attendees then went over to the McConnell Road Community Center to enjoy dinner and fellowship together in honor of Coretta Scott King.