Toddler Friday is back and retired educators Sara Hare and Heather DeFoor are joining in on the fun as the new instructors.
Calhoun natives, HAre and DeFoor have more than 40 years of experience in Gordon County classrooms. Toddler Friday classes are designed for ages 1 to 4 and meet on the second Friday of the month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Harris Arts Center.
Children are exposed to story time, hands-on art projects, music and sensory activities. Class will not meet in April, July or December.
Non-member pricing is $7 per session for the first child and $5 for each additional child. Members are offered the discounted price of $5 for each child. Space is limited to 15 children and registration is required. A parent or adult must attend.
For more information or to sign up, call 706-629-2599.