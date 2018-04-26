Toddler Friday continues at Harris Arts Center

Retired art educator Deanna Dodd brings this program to the Harris Arts Center on the second Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. until noon. For more than three years, Dodd has instructed a toddler program at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning in Duluth. Her experience is paying off in Calhoun. Each month, more than a dozen toddler age children have enjoyed story time, music, sensory activities, and hands-on projects at the HAC.
Upcoming dates include May 11 and June 8. The month of July will be skipped and the program will resume in August.
Non-member pricing is $7 per session for the first child and $5 for each additional child. Members are offered the discounted price of $5 for each child. Registration is not required. For more information call 706-629-2599. A parent or other adult must attend.