The 2019 Northwest Georgia Regional Fair opens today at 5 p.m., and fair-goers who arrive during the first 30 minutes will get in for free.
Bud Owens, president of the Cherokee Capital Fair Association, said that in addition to rides provided by Peachtree Rides and carnival games, this year’s fair will also include Dominquez Entertainment’s Majestic Thrill Show, the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show, the All American Zoo, Magical Adventures with Michael Frisbee, bands, singers, dancers, pageants, livestock shows, blue ribbon contests and more.
“All those things that make the fair what it is in Calhoun and Gordon County,” said Owens.
Gates will open nightly at 5 p.m. and the final night of the fair will be Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission is $5 per person and an armband for unlimited rides will be $25. Individual ride tickets will be available.
The annual Grand Parade in downtown Calhoun will be Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and will included floats, marching bands, pageant winners from the past, this year’s pageant entrants, tractors, antique cars and more.
Owens noted that three evenings will be set aside to celebrate each of the high school systems in Gordon County. On these special nights, students from the schools will perform and members of those school communities are encourage to attend. Monday, Sept. 9, will be Sonoraville High’s night; Tuesday, Sept. 10, Calhoun High will be celebrated; and Thursday, Sept. 12, will be dedicated to Gordon Central High.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Fair is organized by volunteers only, and the proceeds from the event benefit local organizations and charities.