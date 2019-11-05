Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Municipal General Elections.
The Municipal General Election ballot includes current Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer running unopposed for reelection, current City Councilperson Jackie Palazzolo running unopposed for reelection to Post 1, and incumbent City Councilperson Al Edwards running against Judy Peterson for Post 2.
Eddie Reeves is unopposed for reelection to Post 4 of the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education, while Becky Gilbert George and Don Hood are competing in the race for Post 5 on the Calhoun City School Board, which will be vacated by Tony Swink’s retirement.
In Fairmount, Steve Brannon and Harry L. Pierce are running against one another in the mayoral race.
John Holsomback is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post 2 and Billy Mauldin is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post 4.
Resaca’s mayoral race includes candidates Mitch Reed and Nathan Wyatt. Todd Rutledge is unopposed for Resaca Town Council Post 1, but Post 2 sees competition between Ben Niles and Christopher “Kit” Cunningham.
James Miller and Taylor Payne are running against one another in the City of Plainville mayoral race, while Ray Black is unopposed for Post 1 on the City Council and Clark Bunch is unopposed for Post 2 on the City Council.
Shea Hicks, director of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said Friday evening that 501 people cast early ballots.
"I looked back at previous Municipal General Elections and that's about how many early voters we usually have," said Hicks.
The biggest turnout in early voting came from the City of Calhoun, with 483 people having cast their ballot by Thursday. Resaca and Fairmount both had nine ballots cast. No one from Plainville voted early.