There was a famous song that used those words. But what do they mean? And what do they mean to you?
You have heard someone described as doing things half-heartedly. It is doing things with your mind somewhere else. Or you could say that they were just going through the motions. They were not trying.
Those actions usually come from doing something that you are not interested in at the time. You could have your mind on something else, or your feelings are keeping you from concentrating on the activity.
The Little League World Series is happening right now. Those kids, and their families, are living their dreams.
They have their whole heart placed on the game at hand.
Maybe you have a dream. You will put all your efforts into reaching that goal. When you do that, others things in your life become less important and often even forgotten.
Reaching that goal requires discipline. It requires setting priorities. It is not always right and wrong. It could be good and best.
A runner disciplines their body. Part is like punishment and part is hard work and effort. And it takes heart to be a star. The talent, plus discipline, and hard work show the desires of the heart.
A Christian is a person that has a heart that is surrendered to the Lord Jesus Christ. When they do that, their heart has new desires. All the other desires become secondary.
When you watch those little-leaguers play, you can see their heart. When you see a Christian, I hope you can see their heart.