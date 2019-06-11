This weekend we were in Cooperstown, N.Y. It is a small town know for having the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
It is to honor the great baseball players. There are other things there. There are samples of catchers' mitts from the early days, and samples of the changes through the years. There are samples of the fielders' gloves as they changed with time.
There are old baseball cards, pieces of memorabilia and many other things. They even have the greatest comedy skit of all time playing. It is one done by Abbott and Costello. It is always enjoyed by spectators of all ages.
The purpose of the Hall is to recognize the lifetime accomplishments of the many great players. Some players have accomplished a great feat, but one event does not qualify a player for a lifetime achievement.
Those inducted into the Hall of Fame produced great numbers over many years of playing the game. Their achievements took talent and hard work.
Some call Hebrew, Chapter 11, in the Bible, the roll call of God's Hall of Fame.
The difference is that those in the Bible are not there for their achievements. They are there for their faith that allowed God to do something great.
They trusted God to do the work.
You can be in God's Hall of Fame, if you are willing to put your trust and faith in him. Then he can achieve great things in your life.