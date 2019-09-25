On Saturday, there were some great games. And there were some great teams playing. On Sunday, there were some more games as teams prepared for the championship season.
Some of the better teams seemed to have some easy games. There were a few close games. What made the difference?
Some teams just had better talent. But some teams did not seemed to be prepared.
Maybe they thought that they would win with no trouble, and they did not do the work the week before. What you see on game day reflects the activities of the week and weeks before the real game you see.
A great player and a great team are those with the talent, and a great practice and preparation. All of the players have talent, the difference is the work that those players are willing to do to be the best that they can be.
This is also true in the life of each person and each Christian. The school work and the study time prepare that person for the challenges that they will face each day. There are times in each person’s life that are like the game time for the athlete. He better be ready or the lack of preparation will show in the results.
For the Christian, it is Bible study and listening to good Bible teachers. A few minutes of study, and a try or two at living the Christian life will not produce the life that is expected.
Just being a Christian does not make a person the one that will shine on those challenging days, that we might call a day of reckoning. All the preparing will give him the resource he needs to give a reason for what he believes to that one that questions his values and beliefs.