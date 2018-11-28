There are a couple of cool days in October. Then November has a couple of cold weeks as winter approaches. By December most of the days are cold. There are always some storms along the way that can create some challenging times on the roads.
Bad weather is a part of winter. There are some pretty days, but there are always discouraging times. We miss some activities due to the weather.
But there are some special times also. It is always fun to play in the snow.
Life is a lot like the winter. There are times that are challenging. There are ups and downs in life, and the circumstances that you find yourself in affect your feelings.
How you react is up to you. Have you heard someone talk about the glass is half full, or half empty. Your answer depends on how you look at life. The best answer is, it is half gone and enjoy the rest.
The Christian always has Jesus with him. You are not alone. He is always able to give you the victory. In John 1 in the Bible, Jesus says He will give you the victory to overcome the world. This is a special promise.
This does not mean that you will always be happy, or that you will always win. It means that you will have the power of the Holy Spirit to bring you through any challenge that you face. Jesus cares about you.
Storms are coming in the world, and in your life. Make sure you know Jesus as your personal Savior today. You will be glad that you did. He will always give you strength to face each storm. And He will be with you all the time.