People talk a lot about the Bible. Some people do not like to hear about it. Others know a little about it. Some that do not like it at all, quote parts of it.
Some people just say they do not understand it. Some are not interested in it.
Genesis chapter one and verse one starts out, “In the Beginning God.” The first book in the Bible tells about creation, the start of the world. The rest of the Old Testament tells the story of some great men, and how God worked in their lives. Their good decisions, and their bad ones. God loved them even when they did wrong.
It tells of His great love for the people, and foretold of His plans for the world to know Jesus one day. If it stopped there, most people would believe that God wants men to work their way to heaven.
But closer study and understanding, teach that God's grace was also taught in the Old Testament.
The New Testament then tells the story of Jesus. Most of the world knows about Jesus. Many just believe that He was a good man.
The Bible teaches that He lived a perfect life. Later He became the substitute for the sins of the world when He died on the cross and rose again. Christians follow Jesus, who came alive again. That makes Him different than all the others that men want to believe.
The Roman government, and the religious leaders of the day investigated thoroughly the death and resurrection of Jesus. They did everything that they could do to prove the followers of Jesus wrong. But they found nothing.
So why the Bible? You know the story. You must choose what you believe. The facts are important. But you must choose to put your faith in Jesus. The Bible gives you the way, but you must decide to thank Jesus for doing that for you, and ask Him to forgive your sin. Grace is accepting God's gift.
So why the Bible? Read it for yourself, and you will see.