Prayer is talking to God. Prayer is also listening to God and allowing him to guide you.
The Bible commands Christians to pray. If God is your heavenly father, you should talk to him regularly just like you talk to your earthly father. When you stop talking to someone, they think that you are mad at them.
Prayer is a privilege and a duty and a way to gain wisdom. True prayer is work and a vital work. It is a means to worship God. It is not demanding God to do something. It is more finding out what God wants and joining him in that desire. His desires become your desires.
Sometimes it is like wrestling. Remember Jacob, when he wrestled with the angel. He would not let go until he got the answer from God. Have you heard the saying that a person was wrestling with an idea? That means that they had to look at an issue from many points of view.
Prayer and listening or meditating on God’s word allows God to show you his view. When your desires become strong, God will answer your prayers. Sometimes with better results than you could imagine.
As you pray, remember that it is not just repeating a few phrases that you have heard. True prayer is your thoughts and questions and requests that you know God can do.
Take time today and really pray to God. He is waiting to hear from you.