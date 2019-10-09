Everybody wants to be the quarterback for the football team. It is just like everybody wants to be the shortstop for the baseball team.
The quarterback is the one that everybody sees.
When you see someone wearing a team jersey, it is usually the quarterback’s number. It may also be another star player that all the fans know.
But the coach is the one that decides who will be the quarterback. He assigns the other positions for the best results for the team.
Football, like baseball, is a team sport.
The coach must decide who is the best thrower or receiver or runner. Sometimes when a player is hurt the next best player is called on to fill in at that position.
The coach call the plays. The quarterback then tells the team and directs the action on the field. He is the leader of the team and the players must follow his directions for the team to be successful.
A church or Christian ministry is like that also. The pastor is the leader. His direction should come from God. There are other preachers but they are not all called to be pastors.
The Christian is like the quarterback. He should take directions from the Lord. God calls the plays for his life. There are times when the Christian makes decisions on his own. The results usually show his wrong choices.
The Christian should be willing to serve in whatever position God, the coach, calls him to do. He must be willing to do any job.
Some athletes just want to be the quarterback or they will not play. They may play, but they are not happy, and the team knows he is not happy. The team players are willing to do any job to help the team. They know that every position is important for the team to win.
The Christian knows that each job is an opportunity to serve God, and to see God’s work be successful. Each job is important, even when it does not seem that way to that person. The great Christian is the one that is willing to see God get the credit in every situation.
Who is your coach? Are you willing to give him the credit?