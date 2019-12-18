Do you trust everybody? Of course you do trust some people, but that does not mean that you trust all people. You really trust people differently.
Some people have taught you that they can be trusted most of the time. Others have taught you to be careful who you trust. They have tricked or lied to you about something.
Some are just questionable on little things or details. Others have done some things to hurt you. Sometimes it was by accident and they did not mean to be that way to you. Others were mad at you for some reason.
All of the events in your life have an affect on you. You can learn from each one. Some are simple things. They are part of maturing or growing up in the world.
Others are major events that can change how you live your life.
Either way, it is your job to decide who you believe and what you will do when someone tells you something.
An example is the news. Some people believe one network while others have a different one. Is the other one telling lies or do they see things from a different point of view. Each person has to decide for themselves.
A baseball game is described differently by the pitcher, the coach and the batter. Depends of where they are sitting.
The big question is for you. Who do you trust for your future? Not just next week, or year, but your eternal future. You will trust someone.
The Bible is the best source. It can be very clear, if you read it thoughtfully. God can be trusted all the time. He tries to make his plan known to all people.
But each person must choose to trust him. Faith grows with trust and you can learn to trust him totally. What do you choose?