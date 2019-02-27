Last week we visited an expo and marathon in Fort Worth, Texas. One young lady said that she lived in Bowie. Most of the people around her, knew what she was talking about. They were familiar with the area.
In Georgia, when someone says that they live in Marietta, most people know where they are talking about.
Those from out of town have no idea where they live. It makes them feel uncomfortable. It was not meant to be that way.
The same can be about a college. People talk about a player from the past. Those that went to that school, know the details about that individual. Other just smile, and go on with other things.
When runners are talking about a run that they have done, some are familiar with it, if they have done it. The rest just listen politely and smile.
Visitors at church can feel the same way. They may not be familiar with the routine, or the words being used. It make them feel uncomfortable.
Any of these situations can be different, if those in the know make an effort to include the visitors. You can be a friend to that visitor, and go out of your way to make them feel welcome and included. You must be willing to see and do something.
What will you do?