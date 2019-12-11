When you buy something at a store, they say “thank you.” They are saying thank you for purchasing something at their store. It is good manners and a sign of appreciation.
When you pay your bill at a restaurant you may leave a tip. A tip is a way of saying thank you for your service during your meal.
There are some places where you do not give a tip. There it is still good manners to say thank you for their service. Sometimes the service is poor. But you can still be polite and have good manners. You should always do the right thing, no matter what the other person does.
Sometimes the person says, “Have a blessed day.” They are sharing their testimony, that they know God is their friend and that he cares about you. It is a simple comment that is meant to be a polite answer. It is not a statement to offend anybody.
A team will thank you for attending their game, or a runner will be thanked for their help in supporting a good cause and running. There are many other activities that will thank someone for attending and participating.
A team does not thank you for playing on the team. A team member is expected to be at each game. They are depending on you to be there and contribute to the team.
A church does not thank its members for attending. Members are expected to be there. The other members are glad to see you and enjoy you being there. They miss you when you are not there.
There are other ways of giving a tip or sign of appreciation. A handshake is friendly way to greet someone. You can wave to someone, or maybe say hello when passing someone. These are all ways of telling someone that you noticed them and that they are special.
Prayer is a way of telling God that he is important in your life. It is also requesting prayer for a friend or friend of a friend and telling God that that person is also special.
As always, the actions speak louder than the words. Good manners may be extra work but they are still to be used. Try them today, you will be glad that you did.