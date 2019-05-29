What does the word faith mean to you? How would you define it?
You could say it is like trust. The easy picture is a chair. You put your faith in a chair, when you choose to sit in it. There are times when you see a fragile chair, and sit down very carefully. You are afraid it will not hold your weight.
A young child has faith in their dad, when he says jump and I will catch you. That faith may decrease as a child gets older and bigger.
Have you ever walked across a swinging bridge, and wondered if it would hold you? It is much easier to have faith in something like a car. You turn the key, and have faith that it will take you where you are going.
Faith in people is a little different. You do not trust someone at first. The more they are tested, the more your faith grows. Or the more that they fail, and disappoint you, the less faith you have in them.
The most important faith is the faith in God, and the Lord Jesus Christ. People may fail you, but Jesus never will. You take the first step, and He will do the rest. It may not be major great things, but that faith will grow as you exercise it. Each time He is there for you, your faith will grow.
Ask Jesus to forgive your sin now, and He will grow your faith. You will find that He is big enough to handle any problem that you will ever face.