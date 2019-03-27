If you ask a young person what they want, it is probably a new video game. An adult would usually want a fancy car.
Many people would describe the desire of their heart to be money, or fame, or a fancy house, or a super expensive car.
If you ask a millionaire what he wants, he would want two million. Then he would want even more. Sounds like nothing would make him satisfied. The desire is more, and more.
Those with fame do not seem to be happy. They appear to have more problems than anybody else.
Look at those that have won the lottery. Most have lost it all by the next year.
All of these people are happy for a little while. But it does not last.
What about a Christian? The Bible says, He will give you the desires of your heart. Do you believe that? How can you explain that?
When you ask Jesus into your heart, He gives you a new heart. With that comes new desires. You will then have His heart, and His desires will now be your desires.
You could say that those desires will be spiritual desires. You desires will not be for things. They will be for spiritual things like seeing people saved and seeing people grow as Christians. You will have peace, and true joy. Others will see that in you.
You can be happy with things, but you will have lasting joy with or without those things.