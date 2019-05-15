This week was the marathon in Eagle River, a small town in Wisconsin. A handful of dedicated runners, along with some of their dear friends, that were coerced into helping, held a marathon.
It was definitely a community event. They also had a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon. The non-runners were a big help. They took registrations, gave out packets, greeted runners and their families, and numerous odd jobs that needed to be done to make the marathon a success.
Aid stations were staffed by groups like the girl scouts, and other clubs, and friends. They stood for hours handing out water and Gatorade to total strangers, encouraging them, thanking them for running, and cheering them on to the finish.
Some folks that lived along the route watched in amazement as runners continued to pass by their house. Often was heard, where are you from question, and always knowing the little town named. Occasionally was the call of Georgia, or Texas, or other far away state, which brought a surprised look.
The crowd at the finish was always cheering no matter the time. As the awards were given out, the home town of the runner was also called, bringing pride to everyone, as all of the surrounding towns were known.
With the addition of door prizes, the whole crowd of runners and their families stayed for the last award. Usually the older runners are called first so that they can get home for their nap.
The finish area is always a family atmosphere where there are no strangers. This town is a good example of this country. The small town atmosphere is inviting and welcoming to anybody, and everybody of any size, shape, color or other difference. The pride of their town and area are appreciated. This is a big and beautiful country. It is beautiful from the mountains, to the sea coasts, to all the lands in between.
The people make the difference. You can be in a big city or a small town, but it is still the people that make the difference. Be sure and take the time to see all that you can see where ever you are. Thank you Eagle River for being a great example of these United States of America.