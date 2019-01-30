How do you make a decision? A Christian asks God for the answer. He does that as a prayer.
What are the results? Many prayers are very simple. Sometimes God gives you a person that knows the answer that you need. It could be your parent, your teacher, your coach or a friend. Sometimes they know more about the subject than you do.
Other times the decision is very easy. Many times you know what to do, but you want a different answer. You may be acting selfish, or just wanting something very badly, even though you know it is wrong.
Sometimes God just gives you the wisdom to know what to do. You make the choice, and later find out why you made the right choice.
Sometimes God is like a parent, they know the answer, but they are giving you the chance to learn from the process of making decisions. They allow you to make a wrong decision, for you to see and learn the lesson.
So anytime you make a decision, you make a choice. You can just do what you want. Or you could ask for help. The difference for a Christian is who you ask for that help, and will you listen. But you still make the final decision.