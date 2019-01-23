What is your job? If you are a Christian, you have an important job. How do you make a difference?
Everybody likes to complain. There was a call in the championship game, that many thought was a bad call. Especially those on the losing team.
The play was shown over and over again for days.
The same is said about school. Many young people say they do not like school. Usually those who do not do well complain the most. On the job, it is the one who has trouble who does the most complaining.
What can you do? The Bible says, in the small book of James, in the New Testament that if any man lacks wisdom, he should ask of God. How does that work? Prayer is the answer for everybody.
What do you pray? Do you ask God to make you smart? You ask God to teach you to listen. You ask God to teach you to pay attention. You can ask God to give you a love for the subject you are studying.
Another job for you is to pray for others. Pray for your teachers, your pastor, and even your president. Ask God to give them wisdom so that they can do their job better.
You should also be praying for that one that is giving you a hard time. You may not like them, and that is even more reason to pray for them.
Will your prayer make a difference? Maybe you should try it and see if it does. Besides that the Bible says that you are to pray for things. You should also thank God for the things that He has done for you. Everybody likes a nice thank you.
Everybody can use a quiet time. It is a time to think, and listen, and remember. You will be surprised at the things that you will remember.
So what can you do? You can make a difference in your life, and those around you, and some that you might never even meet.