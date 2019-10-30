Lots of things scare people. This time of year, there are places that you can go to that try to scare people for fun.
Do you have fears? Everybody has some fears. Some are because of something that happened to them or a friend. It could be like a hurricane caused some damage or an injury, that gave someone a fear of storms.
Some people fear heights or snakes or spiders. They may be just fears. These kind of things are called phobias. Some are common, while others seem very strange.
Some people have superstitions. While some people may laugh at them, they can be serious to some people. These can control the actions of the individual.
Most people fear the unknown. When someone says taste this, the fear tells a person to be cautious. One fellow will not quit smoking, because he fears gaining weight if he does.
Some people love to try new things. Others, fearing the unknown, are slow to consider trying new things.
What about the Christian? Some people do not want to become a Christian because they may have to give up something that they like to do. Others fear that they cannot be a good Christian. Others have the idea that it is a life of rules that they are not sure about.
The Christian knows that those fears are real. But they also know that God can overcome any fear.
When you attempt any challenge, you must overcome some fear. The greater the challenge, the greater the fear.
A person that does not try will not fail. Neither will they succeed.
God can overcome any fear. You have to give him a chance. He can forgive any sin. He will forgive any sin. But you must choose to ask him to do it. So do not be afraid to ask him to forgive your sin and thank Jesus for paying for your sins on the cross. You will be glad that you did. Will you attempt that challenge today?