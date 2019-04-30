The Book of Revelation in the Bible is a very interesting book. It can be very confusing. There seem to be some variations in what people believe about the book.
It is a book that takes much study. The explanations are there if you sort through the whole book. The fact is that it is a very important subject.
Some people get caught up reading the book too much. It is to be studied, but not to be overstudied. You have to keep your balance by reading other scriptures also.
Other people are afraid of this book, and are not willing to study it at all.
You are to study it to learn about the end of time for this world. But there are also some very important principles to learn.
It says in one place, that if you have ears, you are to listen. This means that you are to pay attention, when you read it.
It also makes some serious statements about adding to or deleting any of the Bible. You are not to deny any part of it. Some people choose to deny some parts because they do not like what it says. You should never do this.
You are not to do away with any part of the Bible just because you do not understand it, or dislike it. God put it all together for a purpose. Maybe someday everybody will know and believe the truth. But that is in the future.