Last weekend was the marathon in Fargo, North Dakota. The night before there were strong storms. As the morning began there was still light showers, that ended during the first part of the course. The temperature was in the mid forties to start, and did reach the fifty degree mark near the end of the day. It made for a challenging run.
To an athlete, this is called resistance and experience. Weightlifters add weights as they increase their strength. Without increasing resistance the muscles do not develop to the desired strength.
As a young person goes through life, they deal with problems. They seem small to most adults, but they are all part of the process of maturing. As the individual grows the problems seem to get bigger. The experience and wisdom gained by these challenges grow the person.
Talking to my friend, Mr. Clyde, we realized that the tough times and problems are all needed in a person’s life to develop the character and spiritual strength needed for life.
Some events in the life of an athlete end their time in an area or present career. Their life does not end. A good player may then become a great coach, or teacher. This is also true in a person’s ministry or service. They may have to change different area to serve.
As you face problems each day, you choose how you will respond. Some people give up on themselves or their goals. Others use those experiences to their benefit, and become a stronger person. You do not need to be afraid of those bumps. You can look for ways to use them to your advantage.