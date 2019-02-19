Everybody wants to be No. 1. People enjoy being first. They remember the first-place finisher. Most people do not notice or remember who finished second.
After a game or race they interview the loser or the second-place finisher. They ask them how they feel. Most are disappointed, and sad. The same thing happens when a player is replaced in a game. It is no fun being replaced.
How would you react if that happened to you? What would you do?
This did happen to a man in the Bible. Remember the little boy named Samuel? God spoke to him. Eli had to tell him what to say.
Later Samuel became the prophet for the land of Israel. Everybody came to him to judge their problems. When God had a message for the people He gave it to Samuel. He was very important.
Then the people wanted a king like the countries around them. God did not want them to have a king. Finally God allowed them to get a king.
It became Samuel's job to find God's choice of a man, and name him. Samuel became the number two man to king, Saul. It had to be hard for Samuel to do that.
Later Samuel had to do it again. This time God chose David to be the next king. Again Samuel became the No. 2 man. Even though it was hard for Samuel to do, he did the right thing.
The lesson here is for each person to do the right thing. Samuel set the example for each Christian, to be willing to do the job that God has for you.
If you do that you will be satisfied, and find true joy.