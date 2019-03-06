Last week we went to an expo. This was for a marathon. You may have been to a similar event. You might have been to a camping show, a car show, or a boat show. There are many like this.
When you see a commercial on television, you are expected to get some interest in the product. But the picture only gives you the visual part of the product.
At an expo, you can see the product, and you can touch it. For food you can taste a sample of the product. When you go inside the camper, you are even more involved in the experience. You can climb on the boat and get some feel of the adventure.
For clothes and shoes you can try them on for fit and feel. All of these involve more of your senses.
These give you a more complete picture of the product you are considering. This helps you get a more detailed and correct evaluation of the product.
These points are true in other areas of your life. Trying a sport is more than just watching it on television. Hunting and fishing are more than trying on the proper gear for the adventure. Having the right tools is nice, but it takes a lot more to be a good mechanic.
You can watch and listen to a preacher on television. But going to church, or a Bible study has more value to your learning. Sharing with other Christians, and talking to others that have questions makes you beliefs more real, and living.
Some things take more than one time to develop that appreciation for something. But not trying at all will never satisfy your interest. So visit a show, give something new a try, and find out for yourself.
But the most important area is your eternal future. That means talk to someone about Jesus. Visit church, a Bible study, or just talk to a friend that is a Christian. That way you will get a more complete picture of what it means to be a Christian.