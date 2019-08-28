Next Monday is Labor Day. It is a holiday to honor those people that labor and work.
Growing up, many young people receive an allowance. They enjoy spending the money. But that is just a start.
Getting a job, and earning that first paycheck is different. Receiving that check for wages that are earned has a special feeling. There is a pride in doing a job.
The first job is an entry level job, with a minimum amount of pay. After a period of learning the job, and developing the skills to do the job well, the pay is increased.
The person can then find other talents or develop more skills to move into more difficult or complicated jobs that can earn more compensation.
Adults have trouble receiving a gift. The person maybe feels pride and then wants to do something in return for receiving a gift. It is natural to return the favor to that person giving you something.
A lady likes receiving flowers. You could call that an “I love you” gift. Or maybe, an “I appreciate you gift.” A gift is special, where wages are earned, and due the person doing the work.
In a religious way, what are a person’s feelings? Many people feel that it takes work to earn a trip to heaven. It seems natural to work for something that has special value. They feel like they cannot accept it as a gift.
The Bible says in Romans chapter three that the wages of sin is death. Each person has earned death because of sin. Most people can admit sin.
The next step is the hard part. In Romans chapter six, the Bible says that the gift of God is eternal life. It is hard for a person to receive that gift. The feeler says that you should work for it.
Salvation is God’s “I love you” gift to you. It cannot be earned. Jesus lived a perfect life and died on the cross to pay for your sins. He was the only one that could do that.
Have you thanked Him for doing that for you? You can do that today. Then you can enjoy his love gift to you of eternal life.