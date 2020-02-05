Millions of people watched the Super Bowl. Why did they watch the show?
Many are football fans. They watch every game they can. They do not miss a chance to see any game. Others only watch the playoffs and the Super Bowl. They are still fans of football.
Some people just watch to see the commercials. Some companies are famous for their Super Bowl commercials. Everybody expects them to be special.
Many people go to Super Bowl parties to be with their friends and have a good time. Being with friends adds to the atmosphere. Some of those are at a restaurant or bar, and the game is just part of the experience.
There are even people that just want to see the half time show. They want to see the stars and check out the music.
The pregame shows and predictions, followed by all the analysis during the game, and the post game discussions all create many discussions and conversations about the game. Every aspect of the show is debated and covered.
How is this like church? Why do people go to church? As with the game, there are many reasons.
Some believe it is important and would not miss a service. Some go only on special occasions like Christmas and Easter. Some do attend a funeral at a church.
Some go to see their friends. A young man attends because that special young lady is there. Other young people go because their parents drag them there.
Some people go for the special activities. I like the food part.
It is also a place where you can listen and ask questions. The most important question is about your future (heaven).
The Super Bowl is billed as great entertainment. But church is much more than entertainment. In either case, the reason and value are up to you the individual.
Why do you go or watch?