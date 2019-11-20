The older folks will remember the famous cartoon of the man holding a sign that reads, “Repent, the end is near.” It was seen many times over the years. It was always good for a laugh to mock those expecting the world to end soon.
Most people do not want to think about when the world will end. They are too busy with their activities. At least they were.
Things are changing. We have heard differently in recent years. There are some saying the world will end in eight years or 12 years or 10 years. They are becoming hysterical about it.
Some religions tell you things to do to try to get to heaven. They hope those things will work. What happens when you ask for a guarantee? Most start worrying. Do you really want to follow someone like that?
What if you watched a replay of your football team winning a ballgame? Would you worry when they were losing? Would you worry when things looked bad? No, you would be calm knowing the final score already.
In the Bible, the books of Daniel and Revelation, there is a lot about the end times. Some people do not like to study those books. They have trouble understanding them.
There are other parts in the Bible that talk about worry. They say things like, do not be anxious (worry), or trust in the Lord. There are many other verses that tell the Christian that they do not have to worry or get upset about the activities that are happening around them.
The message is God knows what is going to happen. He is never surprised by anything. The Bible says these things are written so that you may know that you HAVE eternal life. If you have it now, you do not have to worry or wonder if you will get it later.
So, whether the end is near, or still a long way off, rest in the Lord, and enjoy what God is doing in your life today.