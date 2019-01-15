My friend Andy ran the Walt Disney World marathon this week. It was his first marathon. Congratulations Andy.
It was quite a different view of the five parks and the Disney complex. It was more than a three-hour cruise.
The marathon had a special addition. If you used a special app, you could record a message to your running friend. You could request a particular mile for the message to be played. Andy said that there were over 200 messages for him from friends and family.
He was pleased by the encouragement, and said that it was a big help along the way. His surprise on the course was the hills that he did not expect. Everybody tells you that there are no hills in Florida. An overpass on the highway is not noticed in a car. But to a runner at mile 18, or 20, or 22, an overpass is a big hill. His tracker showed the impact of many stairs, when he checked later.
Life can be like that. When mom asks about school today, the common answer is nothing happened. But the tracker might say something different. There are ups and downs in life. They might not be noticed at the time, the results will be seen later. Like a famous man once said, bumps are what you grow on.
So what does this mean to you? When you say a kind word to someone, it might not seem like much at the time. But later, it will be appreciated by both individuals. You can make a difference in the life of a friend or even an acquaintance, by what you say.
How are you doing in your marathon of life?