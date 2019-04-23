Are you ready for the summer? What are you planning?
Some young people are ready to start playing ball, with their friends, on that team. Others are ready for the special vacation, that they have been planning for months. It may be the beach, or Disney World, or some other favorite place. But everybody is ready for some fun.
Some folks are working, and trying to save money for the college experience coming soon. Many are ready to watch the young Atlanta Braves team go to work at becoming the dream team that is expected.
My friend Bryce has special plans for the summer. He told me that he is going on a mission trip to Puerto Rico. He said that there is a group of college age young people with Baptist Campus ministries from around the country that will join together to go on the trip for eight weeks.
They will work with a new church there to help them get started. They will be doing some manual labor, putting roofs on houses that were damaged during the hurricane several years ago in the community. The supplies are there, but workers are needed.
They will also be doing some compassionate and evangelistic outreach as they have time there. It will be a challenging time with the physical work, and the language issue for some, and the busy schedule.
You can pray for their strength, and their health, as it is not a time to get sick. You can ask God to give them special wisdom during this time. It will be a learning time for all those involved.
Bryce offered a challenge for you. What will you accomplish for the summer? What would you like to see happen in your life?
There are many opportunities for service for you right where you live. You do not have to leave the country or even the city to make a difference.
Have a great summer. We look forward to hearing about the things that you did during this summer.