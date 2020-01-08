Everybody would like to have peace. The question is, how to get it.
When a team wins, all the fans are happy. But that only lasts a short time.
One coach told his team to enjoy the victory, and then we will prepare for the next game tomorrow. While the other coach said we cannot celebrate yet because we have another game to win.
Either way, being happy would only be temporary.
The world always seem to have wars. History says that there have only been a few years when there was no war going on somewhere around the globe.
Throughout history there have been many men that wanted to rule the world. They had a need for power. They never seemed to be happy with whatever they had.
Even within countries there is violence. People are angry and want their way. You know some in school that are always mad at something. They are not happy with what they have or what they think they should have. They seem to want to fight anybody that happens to be there at the time.
Gun violence causes problems, but even without the gun, those people will be causing trouble. They have no peace.
Other people seem to be working themselves to death. It may be because they do not want to stop and think about their life. They do not have peace either.
The Bible says that you can have peace beyond understanding. Is that possible?
A friend explained to me that God’s peace is not being away from conflict. Everybody can be at peace in a pasture, along a quiet stream with nobody around. But God’s peace is the peace that you can have in the middle of a storm.
The quiet place is peace on the outside. But God’s peace is on the inside. You cannot see it in someone, but you can see it is there.
When God forgives your sin, he changes your world. You will see things differently. You can have that peace if you want it.