This week is a special day. It is the day that Christians celebrate the birthday of the lord Jesus Christ.
Some people want to challenge the day Jesus was born, but this is just the day to celebrate his birthday. Other issues are important. The star was a special message to the world that Jesus was born. The star was seen hundreds of miles away.
The angels announced Jesus’s birth. Stable or cave, it was where the shepherds found him. God sent his son into the world to make a way for everybody to get to heaven.
God always gave a sign for people to know the way.
The angels gave the shepherds the directions, and the star guided the wise men from the east. He did want them to wander around and get lost. In the same way he wants people today to know the way to heaven. It is through the Bible and Jesus. Anybody can know Jesus and become a child of God.
You must believe, just like the shepherds and the wise men. They chose to believe God’s messenger and followed the directions. You too must believe God’s word and follow the directions. The Bible says that Jesus is knocking at the door, and you must open the door from the inside.
Jesus will forgive your sin and change your life. Then you will have the merriest Christmas. And a very special new year.