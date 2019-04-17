Recently the University of Virginia won the College National Basketball Championship. Many people around the country helped them celebrate the victory. They earned a hard fought victory, over a tough Texas Tech team. It was a great game.
Many people are celebrating the start of the Major League Baseball season. A few teams have added couple of players, and are excited about their chances of going to the World Series. And most of the rest of the teams, at least, start out the season with the hope of making the playoffs.
There are many other celebrations happening at this time of the year. There are high school and college graduations being celebrated by many very happy families.
After graduations, there are many celebrating by getting married. June is a very popular time for weddings. And of course there are always the birthday celebrations.
Last weekend was palm Sunday. For the Christians, it was the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, with great celebrations. But that ended as Jesus suffered a mock trial, and was nailed to the cross. He was the substitute for the sins of the world, as He died on the cross.
And this Sunday is the greatest celebration of all. Jesus came alive from the grave!
There are many ways that you can celebrate that occasion. There are Passion plays in many places, there are Sunrise services, and many other church services to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.
You know the story. Now you make the choice to believe it, and show your faith by joining in on the best celebration of all time. Do not miss out on this great opportunity. It is for you. Celebrate today.