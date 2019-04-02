Everybody takes a casual notice when those scattered afternoon showers pass by. They are more of an inconvenience than a problem. They usually just take a few minutes, and are gone.
Those kind of rains settle some dust, and soften the ground for some for plants to grow. They help a little with the pollen in the air. They are expected this time of the year. You deal with them and go on with your activities.
The storms last weekend were different. Those were thunderstorms. Some people were able to sleep right through them. They did not hear anything. Others are always bothered by storms like that. They have more trouble sleeping.
And some people enjoy the storms. I know one fellow that likes to go sit on the porch and watch the storms.
After those storms, the morning seems quiet. There are signs that the storm passed by. Some pine cones are all over the yard. There may be some branches down. Some are small and were rotten anyway. Just a busy cleanup job to put things back to normal. You might say that God trimmed the tops of the trees for you. They may be too high to reach, or just higher than you wanted to go.
But there are times when the severe storms cause major damage. Those times are much more difficult to deal with and handle. There is a lot more work to get back to normal. Some will leave scars that will last a long time.
These storms also happen in peoples lives. It might not be physical, although it can be, but they produce the same kind of results. As you go through life things happen to you or by you that create situations that are a problem. It may be your choice to cause trouble for someone that you are mad at for some reason, or someone that is mad at you. Hopefully it is like that passing shower. It is quickly gone and then forgotten.
But there are other times when there are severe storms. They could be your fault or sometimes you just get caught in the middle of someone else’s fight. It may leave scars on many people.
In either case you have to deal with the cleanup process. It will take more work to deal those troubles. You can learn from them , or you can let them damage you.
This is where the Christian can allow God to fix the problem. Or you can try to do it by yourself. And you know the best choice there. God can use those events in your life to bring growth, if you allow Him to do it. Trust Him today.