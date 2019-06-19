Many youth groups take mission trips each year. What is a mission trip? You could say that it is a trip with a mission, or a purpose.
There could be several goals for the mission trip. It is not a time for the group to go to a fancy motel, and have a good time at the beach or the pool. There may be some time at the end of the trip to have some fun activities.
The trip may be to help a missionary with outreach, like a Vacation Bible School, or a project, or cleanup after a storm. It is an opportunity for the Christian community to make an impact on the area. It may be within the state or country, or it could be outside the borders of the country. It could be with people of the same language, or it could be with a different language or culture.
The trip involves work and effort. But it is more than just doing the job. It should be because of a love for the Lord, and the people that are being ministered to at the time.
There will be several results of the trip. The effects will be seen in the lives of all those involved. They will have a impact in the community, but they will also see an impact on the lives of those young people making the trip.
It can be a time of increased knowledge and vision that can change the life of the person that is willing to give God a chance to use their life.
Are you willing to be a part of a mission trip? Maybe you could encourage someone else to go, or maybe help finance them so they can go. Either way, you can look forward to see what God is going to accomplish.