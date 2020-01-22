Track season is getting ready to begin. There are many different kinds of athletes on the team.
There are sprinters that run the short distances. You see them work their arms hard. Then you see the distance runners, and they move their arms very little to save their energy.
Another group of athletes are the shot put and discus members that are usually bigger and stronger. Then the hurdlers and relay members concentrate more on technique and precision.
What does the coach do? They work differently with each group. They also work differently with the new members, teaching them the basics. But with the veterans the emphasis is on the challenge for them to work harder to perform at their best.
The church or God’s family is like this also. There are many members and there are many different roles on the team.
There are pastors, Sunday school teachers, deacons, weekday teachers, youth leaders, support workers, ministry leaders and other jobs for all the members to participate in and help.
The team also has new members that need the basics, as well as older members that need to be challenged to continue their part to be like Christ.
The track team becomes a family that works together to have a successful season. God’s family should also work the same way to be successful in serving the lord.
Both have the same goal. They want each member to develop their talents to reach the goal.
How are you doing? Are you helping your team to be a success?