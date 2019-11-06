“Been there, done that” is the famous phrase now. Have you been to Disney World or on a cruise? When people go on a vacation, they think of some fancy place that usually takes time to get there.
What about the places close by? Have you heard the comment, “we will go there sometime?” Have you been?
Recently some friends took a vacation locally. They had no specific place to go. They started out going east. They would go until they found a place to stop and explore. It could be a tourist place or a restaurant that looked interesting or maybe just a creek to play in the water.
They turned some north and then back west. They were never more than 50 miles from home.
It was family fun and they were surprised at the places they got to see and the fun they could have just doing little stuff.
They began to appreciate the places close to home that they had not really noticed.
Life can be like that. Do you have friends that you take for granted? You just go about each day and do not realize how special that they are to you.
But those are the people that are there for you when you have trouble. Or maybe you are there for them when they have trouble.
As a Christian, you have Christian friends that are like that. When troubles arise you begin to appreciate them much more.
The question for you is, are you that friend for them and do you appreciate the friends that you have? Have you been there?
The Christian life is not just the big things but it is enjoying the here and now and appreciating what God has given you for today.