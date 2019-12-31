Are you ready to start a new year? What will the new tear be like? What will it be for you?
Everybody likes to think positive. It is good to do. But it takes more than positive thoughts to make things go well.
Positive thoughts start you in the right direction. But it takes work and effort on your part to get the results to be what you want them to be. You have to be willing to do the tough part.
In school, you have to study and do your classwork. On a job, you need to learn the duties that you have. In the home, you have to be willing to do your part of the jobs around the house.
For a Christian, it takes Bible study and listening to the right teachers. You should learn from other’s responses and failures. You also need to learn from your own mistakes.
An example for you to learn is to examine the events. You can decide what happened and why it happened. All things happen for a reason. Some by mistake, others by choice. But they all have consequences.
You cannot change the past events. But you can decide how you will respond. Do not be that person that lets those events control them in the wrong way.
You can have a happy new year. Begin today to look forward to what will happen in your new year. You can always trust God.