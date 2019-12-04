Thanksgiving was great. It was a time of giving thanks to many friends and family. Everybody had many things to be thankful for and to think about. Not everything was what they wanted but there were many memories that were special.
December is a wonderful time of the year. There are many great things that are going to happen. There are parties, family gatherings and other holiday events.
Some people are sad. They look back and miss some friends and family members that have gone. They look around and are not happy with what is happening in their life. They look ahead and think that the holiday only brings back sad memories.
What they need to do is to look up, as God has something beautiful for them to see. When you look around you can only see the close by things. But God sees everything from a different view.
Have you seen the camera view of a ballgame from the roof? You can see a broader picture of the events. God knows the future and what is ahead for you. He wants the best for you. He can give you real joy and peace. Who would not want that?
Joy and peace are free, but some challenging times will come with them. The Christian life is not easy but it is special. Does that sound strange and hard to understand? The only way to find out what that is like is to try it and give God a chance.
It does take time to see his hand at work in your life. He will open your eyes and mind to see and understand what he is doing in your life.
Then you can have a happy December. And you can celebrate all the wonderful activities for the holidays. Then you will know why Christians focus on the birthday of Jesus and have real joy and peace.
Let the celebrations begin, and have a merry Christmas.