Soon the country will celebrate the birthday of the United States of America. There will be festivities and fireworks all over the land. It will be fun for people of all ages.
The United States was formed to offer freedom of worship and liberty. There were many hardships and struggles as the founders settled this country. The foundation was the word of God, the Bible, and the principles and values included in it.
Based on those values, this country has grown and developed into a great nation.
Freedom and liberty bring responsibility. When you have a choice, you will sometimes make a wrong choice. There will be consequences to go with your choices. This is true for the individual as well as a country.
People from all over the world want to come to the United States. They expect and can enjoy the freedoms provided here. They are also expected to assume the responsibility that goes along with those freedoms.
What will keep you and this country going in the right direction? After the Bible, prayer is the most important responsibility and need. Pray for wisdom, guidance and strength to follow through on those directions.
Pray for the individuals and the country to grow and continue to develop.
Happy birthday, U.S.A. Thank you, God, for what you have done.