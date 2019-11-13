Do you remember your mother telling you to eat your breakfast? Well now studies have shown that students that eat a good breakfast do better with their studies.
Reading gives you a better vocabulary, and that gives you power. And coaches want their athletes to work out to give them more power for their sport.
These activities are positive things that can give you more power in your life.
Some people like to control others by limiting what they know. They want to influence their beliefs and their activities.
Others like to control laws and people, which is government control. Power like that can get out of control. And that causes trouble for everybody usually in a negative way.
What does God want? The Bible is the place to look for his answer. In the book of Romans the Bible says that the gospel is the power of God unto salvation. You can have nice words, and that is good. You can share you opinions, and that can help.
But to have real power you must use the word of God. So you must read it and study it and learn it to have the power of God accomplish his work through you.
You must decide if you want that power in your life.