Everybody likes fruit. Some people have allergies to some fruit, but they still like others.
If you have a fruit tree in your yard you look forward to picking some fruit from that tree. Sometimes it is hard to wait for it.
You can taste that fruit in your mind. That first one seems to be the best one.
In the Bible, the creation story uses the phrase that each fruit produces after it’s kind. That phrase is repeated several times.
The Bible repeating a phrase means that it is very important.
The message is that corn will always produce corn. Apples will always produce apples. A garden would be a mess if you did not know what each seed would produce.
In life, there are other things that can mean fruit. When you hang around people you begin to act like them. The fruit of those relationships will be similar. Good company produces good traits. Bad company will cause bad things to happen.
Fruit in the life of a Christian can be good traits. The Bible describes fruit like love, joy, peace and other good things. Other fruit for a Christian could be money, as in contributions for various ministries.
The best fruit would be the fruit of seeing others come to know Jesus.
How do these things happen? People like to work for things. But the Bible tells the Christian to abide in Christ, not work. The vine does not produce the fruit. It yields the fruit. So the Christian is to be available and allow God to produce the fruit. And yes, the best fruit is the first one that you get to see produced.
Now you can look forward to the fruit that is coming in your garden.