A friendship takes time. First you meet someone. Then you may say that they are an acquaintance. Then as you get to know them better, they become a friend.
A friend is someone that you say hello to when you see them. You stop and talk to them. You share some stories with them.
A trust develops as you get to know them better. You share some more personal information and stories. You do not mind telling them personal things.
It takes time to develop a good and lasting friendship. A close friend is someone that you have confidence in and trust. You can share secrets and personal feelings about other things. You have confidence that they understand what you mean. They believe in you.
Jesus wants to be a good friend like that for you. First you meet him. Someone that you know introduces you to Jesus.
You learn more about him at church, or a Bible study, or just being around Christians. After you become a Christian, that relationship grows. As you learn to pray and ask Jesus for directions, that friendship can grow.
It takes time to become a good friend. Praying is taking time to tell Jesus about your questions, your hopes and your desires. He will always listen.
Reading the Bible is also important. He will speak to you then and show you many important things that you will want to know about.
Many Christians do not know Jesus as a good friend. They do not understand that prayer is important to growing that friendship.
It is hard to grow a friendship with someone that you do not talk to very much. You need to develop that trust that only grows with time. A few minutes once in awhile does not give God a chance to become your friend.
Jesus wants to be your best friend. Are you willing to give him a chance? It is up to you. Spend time with him today and more everyday.