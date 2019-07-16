Wait, think about that question. The sports stations in Atlanta are evangelizing fans for the Atlanta Falcons for the upcoming season. They are constantly talking about our season getting ready to start.
They are also promoting the Georgia Bulldogs. They want everybody to attend, or at least follow the Dawgs. Both are selling and trying to get more folks interested in their team.
These are the same as done in many cities across the country for their teams. This works for colleges, as well as the professional teams.
They also sell tons of shirts, hats, and other accessories with the name and logos on them.
This practice is not limited to the sports world. The television commercials are a constant repetition of high priced ads for all kinds of products. They are all telling you how much better their product is than the competitor.
What about the spiritual world? Do you evangelize what you believe? Some people are passive about this. They may have a bumper sticker or shirt that makes a statement. They may be afraid to be called a fan or a fanatic.
If you really believe it, then you better be prepared to defend your beliefs and take the heat. What do you believe about God? What do you believe about Jesus? And what do you believe about the Bible?
The Bible says that Jesus is the way to Heaven. He loves you and he showed his love when he died on the cross for your sin. You must choose what you believe about this.
It is more than just agreeing with those facts. Many people agree with them. You must act by asking Jesus to forgive your sin.
Are you willing to be a fanatic?