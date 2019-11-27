Thanksgiving is a special time. Our country celebrates the holiday with time off and lots of family time and activities.
It all starts with being thankful. You can be thankful that you live in a wonderful country. It is a country that people from all over the world want to come to all the time. Whether you are an early riser or a late niter, you can enjoy the beautiful skies of sunrise and sunset. The colors and sights are amazing.
This country offer many opportunities for work, for activities like sports, and events like concerts. You have a wide variety of each to suit your taste.
The beginning of the country was to offer a place of freedom of worship. You have the freedom to believe and worship how you please. The Republic was formed to have a government to answer to the people instead of a ruler.
The country was rugged and required hard struggles to overcome the new land. It is hard for young people today to imagine what it was like back then. There were no roads, or stores, or any of the other modern conveniences that are enjoyed by the people today.
You can think of lots of other things to be thankful for if you take the time to do it.
The most important thing to be thankful for is the Lord Jesus Christ. He has offered the best gift of all for each person that will be willing to receive it. Knowing that you have sinned is the beginning of the plan God has for you. When you ask God to forgive your sin, you can celebrate his gift of eternal life, now and in heaven one day.
You can thank people and family for many other things. You have friends, and health, and churches, and teams that are all things that you can enjoy and be a part of anytime. Be sure to be thankful, and tell someone that you are thankful for them, and their friendship.