We are No. 1. Any game you watch on television show you see fans claiming that their team is No. 1.
To win games or championships takes talent and work. It is to be praised. No. 1 at anything in our country is touted. Being second seems to get left out and ignored.
A study showed each person has a drive to be the best. People want to be first. This drive has produced some great things for our world. There are many inventions, cures for diseases and other special accomplishments for you to enjoy.
But there also some negative consequences. People rush to be first in line to save a couple of minutes. Drivers speed to get past you to save a few seconds. You have seen parents get in line 30 minutes before school is out to save their child five minutes of waiting for them.
It is easy to get caught up in the push to be first. People like to be the star and get the cheers of the crowds.
A quote from the Bible says, the first shall be last, and the humble shall be exalted (be praised).
You have seen the video of the limited player being given the ball and escorted down the field to score a touchdown. Even the other team joined in on the celebration. Everybody enjoyed the good feeling from that act of kindness, by putting somebody else first.
A marathoner has learned that when they help a struggling runner, or first time marathoner finish the course, there is as much joy from that as finishing themselves.
These examples show the journey is as important as the goal. That is a saying from a friend of mine that should be remembered.
The Bible says that putting Jesus first, and then others, and then yourself is the best way to spell joy.
So, which way is up? Which way is best for you? Are you No. 1? When you think about it, being on the team makes you a champion.