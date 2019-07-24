To grow physically you have to eat. People in different parts of the world eat various diets.
The people in Asia seem to eat a lot of rice in their diet. Some folks are more meat and potatoes. Some people only eat vegetables.
Whatever you eat, you need fuel in your body to help it to grow. And everybody grows at different rates and different ways.
Some people avoid sweets to keep from gaining too much weight. Others have to avoid some foods because of allergies. Some try supplements to make their body grow in certain ways.
You also grow mentally. You grow mentally by reading and learning. You grow through life experiences and adventures. You can learn from the experiences of others, as well as your own.
The type of people you’re around affect the way you grow mentally also. You can be around some good people that will help you to learn the right way. Or you can be around some troubled people and you will collect some bad habits.
Spiritual growth is similar also. You can read the Bible to grow as a Christian. The people you are around will affect your spiritual growth. You can grow as a Christian by listening to Christian radio, being in Sunday school and church, and fellowshipping with other Christians.
These ways also can be positive or negative to your spiritual growth.
You have to decide who to listen to and what to read. Some are easy to do but others may take more thought to choose the best for you.
Everybody looks forward to growing. Enjoy the process. Read and study to grow strong.