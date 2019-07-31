Everybody seems to be in a hurry. They want everything right now. What are you doing?
With school about to begin, things are changing. Schedules are busy now, but they are about to get busier. What does that mean to you?
As you begin a new school year, there are new friends to make, new teachers to get to know and some have new schools. All of this can cause pressure and be scary.
The most important approach is your attitude. Give people and places a chance. You will be surprised at the difference it can make.
You must choose to listen and study and work.
The teachers, your parents and your friends cannot do the work for you. If they did, it would not help you in the future. Short cuts now will cost you later. I heard a second-grader telling a kindergartner that first grade was harder. I guess it depends where you are standing.
Just as your information and learning are building as you go through school, it will continue throughout your life. Even those old folks are still learning.
So, give school a chance, give life a chance. You will be glad that you did. Jesus will be with you through all the adventures.